Health worker pay award update welcome - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed today’s update on implementing pay parity for Health and Social Care workers.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“One of the first actions of the incoming Executive and the Health Minister was to address the issue of pay parity for Health and Social Care (HSC) workers.

“Today’s news on pay parity is welcome.

“It’s right that HSC staff are being universally recognised as vital frontline workers protecting the health of the community.

“However only a few months ago HSC workers were forced to take industrial action to achieve pay parity and a safe staffing environment.

“They have always been vital in providing frontline services to the community.

“HSC workers deserve pay parity and they deserve to work in safety with adequate staffing levels and the right equipment to do the job.”