British Government opposition to EU Office is in bad faith – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called for the British Government to stop playing futile games over its opposition to a European Union office in the North.

Speaking the North Belfast MP said:

“The latest comments from Michael Gove that there should be no ‘mini embassy’ in Belfast are provocative and deeply unhelpful at a crucial period in Brexit negotiations.

“The protocol for negotiations state clearly that the EU has a right to be physically present to oversee the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"There is an onus on the British Government to facilitate this presence.

“The ongoing opposition by the British Government to a European Union office in the north is in bad faith.

“We are quickly approaching the Brexit deadline and communities and livelihoods remain under threat from a potential economic catastrophe.

"The British Government should cease playing futile games and instead place their efforts into constructively engaging in a robust negotiation that respects the protections contained in the Irish protocol.”