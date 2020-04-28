Recovery must protect workers and families and support businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA and economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has said there is a need to shape the economic recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic so it values the role of essential workers.

Speaking on the publication of Danske Bank's economic forecast, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis which has claimed many lives, it has also resulted in an economic crisis.

“The forecast published by Danske Bank is another stark reminder of the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on our society and economy, it also highlights the sector specific nature of the impact.

"As we continue to respond to the public health emergency and take all necessary actions to protect lives which has included the closure of businesses and implementation of social and physical distancing, we also need to plan for the type of recovery we need.

"We must have a recovery that protects workers and families, and supports businesses.

"This crisis has highlighted the essential nature of undervalued roles including caring roles, roles in retail and other essential services; it has also highlighted the strength of our communities and the need to properly fund our public services.

"All of these things must shape the discussion about the type of recovery we need coming out of this crisis.

"The recovery will require substantial funds to be made available by the British government to continue to support workers and their families, and also to enable businesses to recover and protect jobs in the time ahead; those sectors that will need to remain in lockdown longer must be adequately supported."