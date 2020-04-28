Frontline workers need solidarity and support in battle against COVID-19 - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said health workers and all frontline workers deserve our support as they put themselves at risk in the battle against COVID-19.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA was speaking after observing a minute’s silence at South Tyrone Hospital to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

Colm Gildernew said:

“It was a privilege to join healthcare workers to observe a minute’s silence at South Tyrone Hospital to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

“This year is poignant as workers are on the frontline in the fightback against COVID-19 and those who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is about showing solidarity, support and applauding frontline workers as they put themselves at risk in the battle against COVID-19.”