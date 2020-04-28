Price inflation of food and essentials must be addressed – Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has raised concerns on the inflated price of food and essentials.

Speaking the West Belfast MP:

“I have been contacted by many people across the North who have raised concerns around the inflated cost of food and essentials in larger supermarkets and chain stores.

“Recently published data shows a 4.4% increase in the cost of high demand products – including food, personal sanitary products and household cleansing items.

“At a time when jobs are being lost and the financial income in many homes being heavily impacted, this is unacceptable.

“Food and essentials must be be financially accessible to all in society.

“This is a time for social solidarity; it is not a time for exploitation.

“I’m calling on suppliers, supermarkets and chains to actively work to address the inflated cost of food and essentials to assist the public.”