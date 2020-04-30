Mayor calls for sign off on Magee medical school and city deal funding

Sinn Féin Councillor and Mayor of Derry and Strabane Michaela Boyle has joined with other elected representatives from across the north west in calling on the Executive to sign off on a medical school at Magee and match funding for Derry’s City Deal.

Speaking after sending a letter which was co-signed by elected representatives from all parties in the north west, Michaela Boyle said:

“There was a great deal of hope and expectation in the north west when we secured the record funding of £105m City Deal/Future Fund from the British government in 2019, particularly in terms of the impact this funding would have on the establishment of a medical school at Magee.

“This expectation increased with the welcome commitment in the New Decade/New Approach document which pledged match funding for the north west for infrastructure, tourism and regeneration projects, as well as the medical school and wider expansion of Magee.

“It is now vitally important these commitments are delivered on, that match funding is put in place by the Executive and that the approval is given to the medical school as a matter of urgency so that the first students can begin their studies in September 2021.

“I welcome that this letter has received support from all political parties.

“There is one unanimous voice coming from the people of this city and the wider north west calling for this vital project to get the green light and for the delivery of the promised match funding to help the economic regeneration of the region.

“The responsibility to approve the medical school rests ultimately with the Health Minister and we are calling on the leaders of the Executive to work with their ministerial colleagues to make sure this essential project is delivered and funding put in place to continue to support the economic development of the north west.”