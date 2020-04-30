Kelly welcomes COVID-19 support measures update for childcare providers

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Children and Young people, Catherine Kelly MLA has welcomed a commitment from the Minister of Health that his department will be contacting childcare providers within the coming week to provide with information on COVID-19 support measures.

Catherine Kelly said:

“Childcare providers have been left high and dry for weeks since they were told to close their premises. Providers tend to be small community businesses, with some not-for-profit social enterprises or charity based and most with few resources to draw upon during this crisis.

“According to correspondence to the Education Committee, officials will be contacting childcare providers, providing information about their entitlement to support and inviting them to apply.

“This is welcome news and hopefully will begin a process of securing the future for our childcare sector."