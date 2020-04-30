Sinn Féin welcome today’s All-Ireland meeting on response to COVID-19

Welcoming the meeting Assembly Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA said:

“I welcome today’s meeting of senior ministers from across the island and the close contact and ongoing work that is taking place in response to COVID-19.

“Saving lives remains the primary focus of both the Executive and Irish Government, and restrictions remain in place to protect the entire island population.

“Working together to align the restart of community life and reboot the economy on a phased and gradual basis across Ireland is required between both administrations going forward.

“Any action taken to relax restrictions must be based on medical and scientific expert advice.

Dáil Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD added:

“Next week formal reviews of regulations which provide the legal basis for restriction measures will occur by the Government and northern Executive.

“The public are standing firm in complying with the measures in place, but there is no expectation that any major shift to lift restrictions will take place just yet.

“It is essential that officials from both the Irish Government and Executive continue to work closely alongside both chief medical officers to manage our response to combating the impact of the pandemic across the whole of Ireland.

“This weekend is May day holiday weekend and the message to the public is do not take risks which could increase the spread of coronavirus. Stay home and stay well because it is working.

“Justice Ministers will also meet today to focus on close policing co-operation North and South which is critical to keeping the public safe this weekend.”