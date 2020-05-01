More space for walkers and cyclists must be fully explored - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed news that initiatives such as pop up cycle lanes and extended footpaths are being explored, after lobbying the Minister for Infrastructure to do so in order to improve social distancing and road safety during Covid-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Cities around the world have been implementing ‘pop up’ cycling and walking lanes to improve safety and social distancing for people making essential trips during Covid-19.

“Most recently, Dublin City Council have been advancing this green initiative.

“I have been writing to the Minister to urge an exploration of ‘pop up’ cycling and walking lanes and I welcome the confirmation that this is occurring.

“I will continue to push for the full exploration of these measures, which could also help in advancing a comprehensive active travel network for the north.

“Such a network would help tackle congestion and air pollution, improve public health both physically and mentally, and help build a sustainable society on this island."