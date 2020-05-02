Maskey condemns Lenadoon stabbing

Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey has paid tribute to local people who acted quickly to assist the victim of a stabbing incident in the Suffolk Road area of Lenadoon.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I absolutely condemn the stabbing of a teenager in Lenadoon.

“Actions like this have no place in our society particularly at this time when our health service, as well as other frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19

"I would like to pay tribute to residents and shopkeepers who acted quickly to help the injured party.

"The injured party is now in hospital and I understand from the PSNI that one person has been arrested.

“Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”