Freedom of the City for frontline workers - Baker

Mayor of Belfast and Sinn Féin councillor Daniel Baker has written to all party group leaders on Belfast City Council to request the Freedom of the City be awarded to healthcare and frontline workers.



Speaking the Mayor said:



“These are truly unprecedented times for all in society as we continue to battle against COVID-19.



“Those on the frontline of that battle; our healthcare workers to those working in shops, food production, bin collection, transport and all other essential services, rightly deserve to be recognised.



“I have written to the party group leaders in Belfast City Council to request their support to award the Freedom of the City to all of these invaluable stalwarts.



“Without the tireless and dedicated work of our frontline workers we would be in a much bleaker place than what we are today.



“On behalf of all the citizens of Belfast I want to say thank you for all that you’re doing. You’re all truly incredible.



“Let’s hope that we can mark the Freedom of the City being awarded in a way that is fitting post-COVID19.”