McCann welcomes furlough scheme for council workers
Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey that Councils are eligible to apply to furlough staff.Speaking the Councils spokesperson said:“Due to the ongoing COVID19 public health emergency, many workers and families are faced with increased economic uncertainty and pressures.“In recent weeks, there has been some financial pressure emerging within councils across the North placing additional stress on service delivery and job retention.“Many council jobs were at risk as a consequence of COVID19.“I welcome the announcement this evening by Minister Hargey that Councils can now apply for furlough for staff.“This will ensure that the rights of council workers are respected, that their jobs are protected and income for their families maintained. “There is an obligation on all employers to protect workers and their families.“Sinn Féin has been working around the clock north and south to protect workers and their families in these times of great economic uncertainty.”