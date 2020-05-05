Ministers must consider and serve all the people of Ireland - Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on caretaker-minister Regina Doherty to apologise for offence caused by remarks she made on RTÉ Radio this morning.

Asked about the government’s failure to appropriately engage with Stormont prior to the announcement of lockdown easing, the Minister for Employment and Social Protection stated: “At the end of the day, I think the most important thing that we needed to do was to tell the people that we serve; the Irish people.”

Speaking this afternoon, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“It is quite astonishing that in 2020, ministers, albeit in a caretaker capacity, would need to be reminded that they serve Irish citizens throughout Ireland and indeed throughout the world.

“Regina Doherty’s comments this morning reflect a worrying culture amongst some in Merrion Street, which runs contrary to the Good Friday Agreement, the Constitution and the practical need for coordinated, shared and all-Ireland approaches to our health and wellbeing in the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Regina Doherty should reflect on her remarks this morning and apologise for the hurt and offence caused. Irish citizens in the North will not be ignored, dismissed or left behind.”