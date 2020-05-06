Deferral of smear tests a serious concern - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly has said the postponement of smear tests is causing significant concern for women right across the State.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“My office has been contacted by women from all across the State over the postponement of smear tests by GPs and service providers.

“It is understandable that certain healthcare has had to be postponed, but it is very worrying that smear tests, even in emergency cases, are being postponed.

“Some of the women who have contacted me say they have had their tests postponed for almost two months now, with no indication as to when they will be rescheduled and carried out.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to healthcare, and it is especially important when it comes to screening for cervical cancer.

“There needs to be a way for women to have their smear tests carried out, especially for those in risk categories or who have symptoms of possible cervical cancer.

“I submitted questions to the Minister for Health Simon Harris on this matter last week and am currently awaiting his response.

“I hope that he can provide much needed guidance on this situation and help resolve the difficult and confusing situation which has arisen for many, many women.”