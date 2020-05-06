Childcare support package must be implemented - Kelly

The Department of Education and Department of Health must urgently implement the Covid-19 Childcare Support Package without further delay, Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said.

The party’s Children and Young People spokesperson was commenting after pressing officials at today’s meeting of the Education committee at Stormont.

Catherine Kelly said:

“It’s disappointing that at today’s meeting there was still no update on when the Covid-19 Childcare Support Package would be made available to childcare providers.

“Childcare providers have been left facing an uncertain future since taking the decision to close their premises. They are under immeasurable stress and financial pressure.

“They have few resources to draw upon during this crisis and the length of time they have been waiting for financial support is unacceptable.

“The health and education departments must urgently progress childcare support and implement the Covid-19 Childcare Support Package without further delay.”