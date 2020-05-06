Bewleys closure a devastating loss at a very difficult time - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews has said that the closure of Bewleys on Grafton Street, Dublin is a devastating loss at a very difficult time.

He said:

"The news this evening that Bewleys of Grafton Street is to close will come as a massive blow to the 110 workers at Bewleys and their families, and my thoughts are with all of those concerned at this very difficult time.

"Bewleys has been an iconic feature on Grafton Street for over one hundred years, and whilst it has had a difficult period in recent years, its loss will be felt by Dubliners and visitors to the city alike.

"Unfortunately, I have had similar representations from traders in Dublin City who are struggling to afford sky-high rents at a time when they have no income coming through the doors; which seems to be a major contributory factor in the closure of Bewleys. I would urge the government to begin tackling this issue without delay before other firms go to the wall.

"It is extremely stressful for any worker to lose their job at any time, but right now - in the midst of a pandemic and when other employment opportunities are limited - and when people are really struggling, it is a double blow. Measures need to be put in place immediately to help these workers and their families at this very difficult time."