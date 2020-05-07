Mary Lou McDonald welcomes change in government position on Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that she welcomes the government has changed its position on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and that it will continue to be paid beyond mid-June.

She said the Taoiseach now needs to tell workers and families that it will be paid at the current rate and to outline how long it will continue to be paid.

She said:

"The government has changed its position on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and it will continue to be paid beyond mid-June.

"Huge anxiety and stress was caused to many families yesterday when the Minister for Finance Minister announced that it would be phased out.

"It is vital that the Taoiseach tells workers and families that it will be paid at the current rate of €350 and he needs to set out how long it will be paid for.

"While we are working to rebuild the economy and to keep businesses going so people can get back to work as quickly as possible we need to ensure that workers and families have enough to live on.

"Any reduction or tapering off of these payments would be very wrong and would represent a serious blow to those who have lost their incomes as a result of the pandemic.

"When a person loses their job, the cost of living remains. Bills still need to be paid. Money has to be found every month for the mortgage or for rent. Food needs to be put on the table. Children need to be provided for. Those living in the real world know that €350 a week is the bare minimum needed keep the show on the road."