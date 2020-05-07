Government must provide indemnity for workers providing childcare to frontline health workers - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the government to provide indemnity to workers providing childcare to frontline healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as Allianz, an insurance provider in the childcare sector, has said it will not provide cover for Covid-19 related claims for workers who take part in the State-sponsored scheme to provide childcare for frontline healthcare workers.

He said:

"Today in the Dáil I raised the issue of insurance providers refusing to indemnify Covid-19 related claims for workers providing childcare to frontline health staff.

"The main underwriter in the sector, Allianz, has told childcare providers that they will not provide cover for Covid-19 related claims.

"It has also come to light that broker Arachas Insurance had engaged with government on this issue, calling on them to indemnify providers and workers offering childcare to frontline staff.

"Given that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs had been planning this emergency childcare service for a number of weeks, it is disappointing that this issue has not been resolved at this late stage.

"Childcare workers provide an essential service and will be taking risks by providing childcare to these frontline staff. Every effort should be made to provide them with the necessary cover for the work they do.

"This issue needs to be addressed immediately by providing indemnity to these childcare workers for Covid-19 related claims.

"This issue highlights the fact that our childcare workers do not enjoy the pay, conditions and protections that they deserve. Childcare should be a public service, with workers provided with secure pay and conditions, and the issue of insurance taken away from the private sector."