COVID-19 recovery must be a Just Transition - Archibald

Sinn Fein Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has today said that any economic strategy to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 must be based on a just transition towards a net zero carbon economy.

She also called on the Economy Minister to commit to developing a recovery plan that delivers on the 'New Decade New Approach' commitment to a Green New Deal.

The East Derry MLA was speaking after 18 businesses, environmental groups, and public figures sent an open letter to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on him to prioritise a green recovery.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created profound economic challenges that will hurt lives and livelihoods across society.

"However, the climate and biodiversity crises continue to mount, and poses unprecedented and existential challenges for our society and our economy.

"While protection of public health is paramount, we must have one eye on the future and a vision for what a post-COVID recovery must look like.

"Time is quickly running out to rapidly decarbonise and move towards a sustainable and inclusive economy that guarantees the safety of workers, families and the natural world.

"A just transition would meet our climate obligations, while dramatically improving our quality of life. To reach our climate goals it must provide well-paid and high-skilled green jobs, world-class public transport, warmer homes for all, and using Ireland's abundant renewable resources to give cheaper and cleaner electricity to all.

"For these reasons, workers and families and businesses need a recovery based on the principles of a just transition.

"I am calling on Minister Dodds to commit to a Just Transition in any economic recovery planning, and to put concrete localised plans in place to decarbonise our economy and improve people's quality of lives."