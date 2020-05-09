Finucane condemns threat against journalists

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has condemned loyalist threats against journalists and said the PSNI must do all in its power to put the crime gangs responsible out of business.

The North Belfast MP said:

“These threats against a number of reporters by the UDA are disgraceful and I condemn them totally.

“Journalists play a key role in society in holding people in public office to account and shining a light on criminal gangs which are a blight on the community.

“This comes on the back of threats against elected representatives and others.

“There is no place for threats in our society.

“Everyone should be free to go out their lawful business free from threats, fear or intimidation.

“Anyone with any information on the criminal gangs behind these threats should bring it forward to the PSNI who must do all in its power to put these gangs out of business once and for all.”