Kearney expresses dismay at latest Glenavy River pollution

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has expressed dismay at news of another serious pollution incident on the Glenavy River at the weekend.

Declan Kearney said,

“I was very concerned to learn of this serious pollution incident on the Glenavy River resulting in a massive fish kill and untold damage to other aquatic life, as well the overall ecosystem along the river’s course.

“This is not the first time this type of incident has occurred on the Glenavy River.

“The pollution which took place at the weekend can cause very serious long lasting damage which our rivers take months and years to recover from.

“The resulting repercussions for fish populations; the sport of angling; and the public’s enjoyment of these important local environmental assets and resources is huge.

“I have previously called for zero tolerance to be shown by the community and relevant agencies towards pollution of our rivers and associated ecosystems.

“I am repeating my call for strict legal enforcement and sanction to be applied in each and every case where offenders are detected and found guilty.

“I will be writing to the DAERA Minister directly to ask that this latest act of environmental criminality is made subject to a comprehensive investigation by the Environment Agency, and I will be seeking assurances that those responsible will face the strongest possible sanctions.”