Urgent clarity needed on funding for public transport companies - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O'Rourke has this evening called on the Minister for Transport to urgently address media reports that State funding for public transport providers Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus could run out next month.

He said:

“It is very concerning to hear reports today that State funding for essential transport companies such as Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus could run out in just a few weeks time.

“These companies have faced huge challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they will continue to require significant State support in the time ahead as social distancing requirements will mean significantly reduced passenger numbers.

“It is extremely worrying that the government have allowed the funding crisis to reach this point.

“Thousands of people work in these companies and millions of journeys are made with them each year. Our public transport services will continue to play an essential role as we return to work safely, and workers and commuters need clarity now.

“We have massive challenges to deal with, yet because of their policy of exclusion, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have brought us to a point where the Dáil can no longer legislate, the caretaker Minister is no longer an elected representative and legislators are hearing about these challenges through the media - and not in Leinster House.

“This limbo period cannot continue any longer. Decisions need to be made on a raft of very serious issues, including the future of our public transport services.”