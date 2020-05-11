Kelly condemns loyalist threat against Sinn Féin assembly member

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a loyalist threat against party colleague Linda Dillon MLA and a number of other elected representatives from other parties.

The party's Policing Spokesperson has called on the PSNI to take action to bring those responsible before the courts.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Police have made my party colleague Linda Dillon aware of a threat against her by loyalists tonight.

“This comes on the back of a number of threats to journalists and now despicable threats issued against an expanding list of elected representatives for defending the freedom of the press.

“Linda Dillon is committed is to serving and representing all the people of Mid Ulster and will not be deterred by threats from anyone and neither will any Sinn Féin elected representative.

“Everyone should be free to carry out their business free from threats, fear or intimidation and that includes elected representatives and journalists.

"The criminal gangs responsible for these threats should immediately withdraw them.

“Anyone with any information on the people involved should bring it forward to the PSNI, who must do all in their power to bring those responsible before the courts.”