Greater oversight of airports and seaports needed to ensure self-isolation occurs - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD has called for better enforcement of self-isolation requirements for people entering the country.

He said:

“Public health advice is clear in stating that people arriving into Ireland should self-isolate for two weeks. This is the best policy based on scientific evidence and is necessary to reduce the risk of people passing on Covid-19.

“People arriving at airports and seaports are asked to fill in forms specifying where they will be staying during their self-isolation period and are told that they will be contacted at that address to see that they are observing all regulations. This applies to everyone except supply chain workers, such as pilots and hauliers, and those in transit.

“However, despite this, figures suggest that these regulations are not being observed in practice and around a third of people do not complete the necessary paperwork.

“The regulations are there for good reason and are part of well-thought out and necessary plans to halt the spread of Covid-19. Given the seriousness of this pandemic, it is clear that the government must do more to ensure that regulations are being enforced, and I am calling on the Minister for Justice to ensure that strict enforcement of these restrictions begins in earnest and without delay.

“Across Ireland, many people are making major sacrifices in their daily lives to work together and stop the spread of Covid-19 and we are finally seeing some signs that this is thankfully working. We cannot allow a lack of oversight in airports and seaports to risk undermining the huge efforts being made elsewhere.”