PPE should be worn by Gardaí at checkpoints - Martin Kenny TD

Speaking in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD raised the issue of Personal Protective Equipment for Gardaí.

He also called for proper monitoring of people arriving from abroad who are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

He said:

"We are all aware of the good work being done by Gardaí in the current crisis, but it is clear that they are not using PPE as would be advisable.

"Every night we can see on television police forces from other parts of the EU and the world performing their duties with masks, gloves and other protective equipment, while our own Gardaí have nothing.

"They are staffing checkpoints, not maintaining social distancing and moving from car to car. My question is - have they no PPE because there is none available, or if they were advised by their own health authorities why are they being advised that PPE should not be worn?”

Deputy Kenny also raised the question of people arriving at ports and airports, who are being asked to self-isolate but who are not being monitored to ensure they do what is necessary to protect public health.

He asked that the Gardaí be tasked to monitor properly the movement of people; some of whom are arriving in camper vans and travelling around the country.