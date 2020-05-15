Kearney condemns large scale fly tipping at Nutts Corner as criminal activity

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has condemned a serious spate of fly tipping which has been plaguing the Nutts Corner area over the past week.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I am appalled at the recent escalation in fly tipping in the Nutts Corner area. This is fly tipping on an industrial scale. It is a blight on the landscape and a serious threat to the local environment, and surrounding habitat.

“This particular incident bears all the hallmarks of a criminal enterprise; given the volume of waste involved, it is most likely the work of organised crime gangs.

“During the current COVID-19 emergency, and reduced service at council recycling centres, many people have been turning to independent operators for the removal of household rubbish.

“Unsuspecting residents are paying to have household waste removed on the understanding that it is destined for legitimate disposal. Instead, these criminals are dumping van loads of that waste illegally at remote rural locations such as Nutts Corner.

“I would appeal to people to ensure that anyone claiming to provide a waste removal service for payment is in fact a legitimate operator with the required waste carrier’s licence. It is also vitally important for people to ask for a receipt for any payment made as protection against possible prosecution in the event that their waste is identified at a fly tipping site.

“I commend local Sinn Féin councillor, Anne Marie Logue for her speedy response to concerns raised in relation to Nutts Corner and her follow up with the relevant statutory agents.

“I welcome the news that one arrest has been made, however I will be seeking assurances from the PSNI and the Environmental Crime section of NIEA that robust investigations continue until all those responsible are brought before the courts to answer for their crimes.”