Bobby Sands lecture moves online

The Annual Bobby Sands Lecture will be held online this year due to Covid19 restrictions around gatherings, Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has confirmed.

“As a result of necessary restrictions around mass gatherings to stop the spread of Covid19, it’s not possible for us to gather this year for the Annual Bobby Sands Lecture.

“We are all adapting to new ways of working and holding events, as a result, this year’s annual lecture will now take place online.

“I will join Bobby’s friend and leading H-Block/Armagh campaigner, Jim Gibney and TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly for a discussion reflecting on Bobby’s life and the legacy of the 1981 hunger strike.

“Join us tomorrow, Saturday at 7pm on Belfast Sinn Féin's Facebook and Twitter, as we proudly remember Bobby Sands.”