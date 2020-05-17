West Belfast community in shock following shooting – Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said that local people are shocked and angry after a man has been seriously injured in a gun attack in Lenadoon tonight.

The West Belfast MP said:

“A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Lenadoon tonight.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man injured in this brutal attack.

“Local people are shocked and angry that anyone would carry out an attack like this when the community and the emergency services are facing the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I condemn those responsible for this attack and they must be brought before the courts.

“A police operation is ongoing in the Lenadoon area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”