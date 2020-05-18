Minister must engage with Community Transport - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to engage with Community Transport groups who are worried about the financial impact COVID-19 will have on the provision of their crucial services.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Those within Community Transport are concerned about how the loss of fares from group hire, as a result of COVID-19 , will affect their overall services in the near future.

“Additionally, there is interest within Community transport to explore what staff could be furloughed at this time, such as those who are shielding for example.

“Community Transport already provides a key service in normal circumstances but now they are playing an important role by assisting in the delivery of vital goods to those most vulnerable.

"They also provide transport for essential medical appointments and make welfare calls to their members.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister to urge her to engage with Community Transport groups and explore ways to alleviate the pressures they will face as a result of COVID-19, such as exploring the possibility of furloughing staff."