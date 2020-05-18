Mullan hails Magee announcement as major boost for Derry

Speaking after today's Executive announcement where it agreed to establish a graduate entry medical school at the Magee campus and the first student intake of 70 students in September, MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan said:

"Today's announcement by the Executive that it plans to establish the graduate medical school at Magee is a major boost for Ulster University and for Derry.

"The benefits of this investment to the economic regeneration of Derry and to the North West cannot be overstated. I warmly welcome the decision which adds quite significantly to the City Deals and Inclusive Future Fund commitment announced in recent weeks too.

“There is widespread support for the medical school and the expansion of Magee. There is a united voice in the city at political and community levels and today's announcement represents a huge step forward towards the goal of delivering the medical school at Magee in the fastest time possible.

"Sinn Féin is committed to working with Ulster University, local business leaders and all other parties to see the project delivered without any delay."