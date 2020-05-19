McGuigan welcomes Finance Minister’s funding for waste management services

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed a funding announcement worth almost £4 million to support waste management services during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip McGuigan said:

"The closure of waste management services and recycling facilities across the north as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused inconvenience and frustration for many people.

"The reopening of these facilities today will be welcomed by many but it will not come without challenges, particularly around the need to adhere to the physical distancing guidelines in order to keep both workers and the wider pubic using the services safe.

"The announcement of £3.8 million for waste management services by my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, will help address those challenges.

"We will continue to face challenges as restrictions are eased and it is vital both waste management workers and those who use these facilities are kept safe in order to help contain the further spread of the virus."