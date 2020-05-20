Kearney commends Ionad Teaghlaigh COVID-19 response

Sinn Féin MLA and Minister in the Executive Office, Declan Kearney has commended Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach, Crumlin for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Speaking after a visit to the centre, the South Antrim MLA said:

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to call with the staff and volunteers at Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach in Crumlin, to see at first hand the work they have been doing to help support health care workers on the frontline during the COVID-19 emergency.

“As the NHS was beginning to take the strain of the Coronavirus pandemic, and with many planned projects at Ionad Teaghlaigh cancelled owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the staff and volunteers turned their attention to the growing demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Following a community wide appeal, the centre brought together a team of local seamstresses who, working in isolation from their kitchens and bedrooms, began producing scrubs and face masks for use in hospitals and care centres.

“To date, 32 volunteers have produced over 300 sets of scrubs, 280 masks and 70 visors, all of which have been distributed to health care workers in Antrim, Lagan Valley, RVH and Craigavon hospitals as well as local care homes.

“I commend Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach for their enterprising community spirit in a time of great need. I also want to thank each and every one of the volunteers for their tireless efforts.

“The response from so many individuals within the community has been truly inspiring. Each has given generously of their time and skills to provide real, practical help to our frontline heroes during the current pandemic.”