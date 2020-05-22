Beattie welcomes support for Belfast City Council workers

Sinn Féin Party Group leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has welcomed cross party support for his proposal to provide a full wage to furloughed casual council staff.

Speaking Councillor Beattie said:

“Belfast City Council has made the decision to place 197 casual workers into furlough due to the financial pressures of COVID19 on the council.

“In line with the furlough scheme, these workers were set to be paid 80% of their salary.

“However, I am delighted that there has been cross party support for the Sinn Féin proposal that will ensure workers receive 100% of their wage with the Council topping up the other 20%.

“In addition to the devastating impact on many families and communities, this public health emergency has also placed enormous financial strain on workers and families.

“There is an onus on employers to ensure the maximum level of support for workers and their families at this difficult period.

“Sinn Féin will continue to defend workers and families across this island during this pandemic and into the future.”