Justice delayed is justice denied for family of Seamus Ludlow - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

The decision by the Court of Appeal to uphold a judgement by the High Court that refused the family of Seamus Ludlow the right to an inquiry into the Garda handling of the murder was ‘another disappointing day for the campaign’, Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has said.

Teachta Ó Murchú said;

“The decision by the Court of Appeal shows the court does not want to encroach on the powers of the Oireachtas, so the pressure now needs to be put on in Leinster House to ensure that the next government establishes a commission of inquiry.

“I have spoken to the Ludlow family and of course they are upset by the decision, but not surprised by it.

“The suspects, some of whom were serving members of British armed forces at the time of the killing, were identified by the RUC in subsequent years, but no charges have ever been brought. The case is one of a large number where collusion is strongly suspected.

“I admire the Ludlow family for their fortitude and tenacity in this campaign.

“They have been campaigning for justice for many years and they intend to continue that by using multiple means to bring a just conclusion.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. It is very unfair that there has not been more support from successive governments to date and I hope that this family reaches the truth behind this brutal killing.

“They are in discussions with their solicitors about their legal options going forward.

“The family has been failed many times by the Gardaí and successive governments over many years and they deserve the justice that has so long been denied to them’.

“The government should now move to implement the recommendations of the Joint Oireachtas Committee.”