Key workers continue to have issues with licence renewals – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has expressed frustration that key workers are still having issues regarding accessing medical assessments for licence renewals.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Drivers over the age of 45 need to undertake a medical assessment as part of their licence renewal.

“The Department for Infrastructure has tried to get key workers to access assessments through a partnership with the BMA, however drivers continue to have problems in getting their licence renewed.

“Earlier this month I wrote to the Minister to urge her to urgently address this situation, which has gone on for too long.

"I have been informed that the Department is currently looking at enacting EU regulations so that driving licences that expire between February and August 2020 can be treated as being valid for a further seven months.

“Many of these drivers are contributing massively to the COVID-19 response by keeping supply lines flowing. They want to continue doing this but they're struggling to renew their licence through no fault of their own.

"The Minister needs to address this urgently while ensuring road safety is maintained.”