Thank you to our courageous and selfless healthcare workers - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Following the news that no new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported to NPHET in the last twenty-four hours, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has expressed her gratitude to "our courageous and selfless healthcare workers."

She has extended her sympathies to the families of the eight people who died in the north today.

Ms McDonald said;

"We are still in a major fight with this cruel virus and I encourage everybody to keep going. We must do everything to secure the progress the Irish people have won over the last couple of months. I know it is tough at times, but we have to stay the course.

"However, today is a day for hope and for optimism. It is a day to thank our courageous and selfless frontline healthcare workers. They have taken incredible risks and made extraordinary sacrifices in their efforts to save lives and in treating the ill. So many people are still with us today due to their expertise and commitment. That should never be forgotten.

"Today, we can see clearly the importance of strong public health services and valued healthcare workers to our families, to our communities and to our society. We need to defend and advance public healthcare in the present and into the future.

"As we look forward with positivity and resolve, my thoughts are with all those grieving the loss of a loved one and with those currently sick with the virus. I wish you strength for the road ahead. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the eight people who died in the north today.

"As we mark this day of hope, let us recommit our efforts to overcoming the challenge posed by Covid-19. There is still a way to go but we will get there together."