British government should ‘heed calls’ for Brexit deadline extension - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government should heed calls for an extension to the Brexit deadline.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

“The latest report from the Institute for Government is the latest in a growing number of voices calling for an extension to the looming Brexit deadline in the interests of the economy on the island.

“The report flags up the failings of the British government to properly engage with the business community and, crucially, its delays in bringing forward proposals to ensure compliance with what has been agreed in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“It highlights that these delays mean it is unlikely the proposals from the British government can be put in place by the Brexit deadline, risking economic disaster for the economy here.

“It is long past the time the British government stopped playing games with people’s livelihoods and with our economy and asks for an extension to the upcoming Brexit deadline.

“The clock is ticking and the British government need to hear the growing demand for an extension.”