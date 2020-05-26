McAleer calls on HSE to carry out unannounced inspections at meat plants

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called on the Health and Safety Executive to carry out unannounced inspections at meat plants to ensure the safety of workers.

Declan McAleer said:

“Workers at meat plants across the island have raised concerns about working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the potential for infection to spread in congregated working spaces and there have been outbreaks at several meat plants across the island.

“Sinn Féin has been contacted by meat plant workers who are very concerned for their safety and that of their families.

“The Health and Safety Executive should be making unannounced inspections of all meat plants to make sure that workers are working in safe conditions.

“Management at plants should not be notified in advance of inspections so that inspectors can get a true sense of working practices.

“This is an essential industry in terms of food supply and it is vitally important that workers and their families are kept safe.”