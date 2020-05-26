Ministers should bring forward ‘costed proposals’ to support taxi drivers - Boylan

If the Economy and Infrastructure Ministers are serious about finding solutions to problems facing taxi drivers, they will bring foreword costed solutions, Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The Finance minister has made it clear to the assembly today that no costed proposition has been put forward in relation to taxi drivers‘ support during COVID-19.

“If the Economy or Infrastructure ministers are serious about finding solutions, they need to bring forward costed propositions for the executive to consider.

“This is how other departments have been able to secure funding for charities, agriculture and sub-teachers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“At the Infrastructure committee tomorrow, I will propose that the Infrastructure minister use her department’s knowledge of the taxi sector to work with the economy minister to produce a costed proposition to support taxi drivers.

“These departments have worked together in the past with other cross-departmental issues such as support for hauliers, for example.”