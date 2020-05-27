Department for Infrastructure needs to improve engagement with Road Haulage sector – Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins had called on the Infrastructure Minister to ensure her department engages fully with hauliers and their representatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“The Road Haulage Association has expressed frustration that communication between the Department and the sector during Covid-19 has not been ‘meaningful and effective.’

“They are concerned with the pace at which the department has been dealing with issues during Covid-19, such as medical assessments for example.

“The Committee has written to the Infrastructure Minister to raise this important issue.

“Hauliers are playing a significant role during the Covid-19 response, it’s vital that the Department has proper engagement with this sector and reacts in an appropriate speed and manner to the challenges of the industry.

“This importance is compounded by the challenges Brexit brings to the sector in the not too distant future.

“The Infrastructure Minister must ensure her department engages in a meaningful way with the sector at this challenging time.”