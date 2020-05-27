Any move to renege on pension age commitment 'despicable' - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD has described reports that Fianna Fáil may renege on commitments to defer the increase in the age of eligibility for a State pension next year as "despicable".

He said that "Sinn Féin is the only party that will guarantee a State pension at 65".

He said:

"Reports have emerged today that Fianna Fáil may renege on commitments to defer the increase in the age of eligibility for a State pension next year if they form a government. This move is despicable.

"It was Sinn Féin who put this issue on the agenda during the general election campaign, and other parties and the Fianna Fáil leader in particular followed with mealy-mouthed commitments that now appear to count for nothing. This is an example of what is to come under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government - if they get their way.

"Sinn Féin are the only party that are clear and unequivocal on this issue, and we are the only party that will guarantee the right to a State pension at 65.

"We are talking about our parents, our grandparents and our families. We are talking about our friends and our neighbours. We are talking about people who have provided the resources to build our hospitals, our schools and our roads.

"They are entitled to respect and dignity and a State pension at 65 - if they so choose.

"That is what is fair, just and in line with the values of the vast majority of the Irish people."