British government refusal to commit to rights commitments worrying - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government’s refusal to sign up to human rights commitments as part of its Brexit deal with the EU is very worrying.

The South Down MP said:

“The refusal of the British government to sign up to human rights commitments as part of its Brexit deal with the EU could have huge implications for the rights of people in the north.

“Michael Gove admitted today that not signing up to the commitments would allow the British government to alter human rights legislation. This could pave the way for the British government scrapping the Human Rights Act or leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

“This action runs contrary to the protections contained in the Good Friday Agreement, and would raise serious concerns over the rights of people in the north.

“There is an onus on the Irish government to ensure that Irish citizens in the north, who will remain EU citizens post Brexit, can continue to access and enjoy EU rights.

“The Taoiseach has given a very public pledge that Irish citizens in the north will not be left behind again and if he is serious about that that he must work to safeguard our rights.

“It also further highlights the need for the EU and Irish government to make sure what has already been agreed between the EU and the British government in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement is implemented in full.”