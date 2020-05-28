‘Medical school an exciting opportunity for Derry’ – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the delivery of a medical school at the Magee campus is an exciting opportunity for Derry and the north west.

Speaking after receiving a letter from the Health Minister restating the Executive’s commitment to completing the project, the Foyle MLA said:

“The Executive Office’s decision to establish a graduate entry medical school at Magee is a major boost for the city and the wider north west.

“There is widespread support for the project, and I welcome a further commitment from the Health Minister that he is working with others to ensure it is completed.

“Completion of the medical school has far reaching benefits, not only through investment and boosting student numbers, but ensuring that we are training more doctors and medical professionals.

“If this pandemic has shown anything, it’s that we need health workers, working within communities, caring for people and saving lives here in the north west.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the future in Derry and I look forward to seeing the medical school fully completed.”