Kearney calls for urgent Irish Government action to oppose Israeli annexation of Palestinian West Bank

Sinn Féin National Chairperson, and Junior Minister, Declan Kearney, has called on the Irish Government to act urgently in light of Israel’s intention to push ahead with its annexation plans of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley from July 1st.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"Earlier this month an independent UN human rights expert warned that the new Israeli coalition government's plan to proceed with annexing significant parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, will create ‘a cascade of bad human rights consequences’.

“Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territory since 1967, said that Israel's decision to unilaterally proceed with the planned annexation on 1st July will further undermine human rights in the region, and would be a severe set back to the rules-based international order.

“These annexation plans will have very serious consequences for the Palestinian people and if implemented would cement the apartheid occupation conditions which have been imposed on Palestine.

“Any prospect of a long-term democratic and peaceful solution to the plight of the Palestinian people could be indefinitely held back, if not permanently lost.

“The international community has a diplomatic and moral responsibility to act. Failure to do so is a perverse incentive for Israeli authorities to continue flouting international law and to consistently breach UN resolutions.

“The absence of effective international sanction has emboldened aggressive and oppressive actions by the Israeli government and forces against the Palestinian Authority, and its citizens across the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

“Sinn Féin calls on the Irish government to urgently recognise the State of Palestine, to publicly condemn Israeli annexation plans on behalf of the Irish people, and also use its influence within the European Commission to translate words of opposition from the European Union against the planned annexation of the West Bank into a robust diplomatic intervention.

“At this critical time, Sinn Féin once more encourages the Palestinian Authority and leaders of all Palestinian political forces to unite on an agreed political strategy to confront Israeli annexation plans. We appeal to them to speak as one strong, united voice in calling upon the international community, and specifically the European Union, to urgently intervene with the Israeli government and US administration on behalf of the Palestinian people.”