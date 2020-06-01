Kelly urges public to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has urged people to act responsibly and to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

The party’s policing spokesperson was speaking after a police officer was injured while trying to convince a large crowd who were not socially distancing, to disperse on Ballyholme Beach at the weekend.

Gerry Kelly said:

“I condemn those who assaulted an officer while they were carrying out their duty.

“Everyone should be free to carry out their business free from threats, intimidation or assault.

"All the emergency services are under pressure and incidents like this add more stress on them while trying to protect our society from the spread of Coronavirus.

"It is vital that we all act responsibly and adhere to the current COVID-19 restrictions.”