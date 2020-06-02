Kelly raises impact of COVID-19 on childcare sector with Equality Commission

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Children and Young People, Catherine Kelly MLA has raised concerns with the Equality Commission about the impact of COVID-19 on the childcare sector.

Catherine Kelly said:

“The childcare sector is at serious risk of collapse unless swift and meaningful action is taken by Ministers in Departments of Health, Education and Economy, to deliver support. I have asked the Equality Commission to consider the devastating impact on women, both as childcare employees and service users if current policies are not urgently reviewed and changed.

“I listened to the concerns of more than 70 childcare providers last week during an online engagement and it is clear that many settings will either never open again or be forced to close unless Ministers responsible to deliver policy to support this sector act decisively now.

“The childcare sector not only provides significant employment for women but also a vital service which enables many more women to work. It is really important that departments developing emergency interventions as a response to the COVID-19 crisis take into account the likely long term impact of their policy decisions.”