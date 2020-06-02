Additional support for care homes welcome - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the announcement of an £11.7m support package for care homes.

The party's health spokesperson said:

"I welcome this additional support for care homes, in particular the support that care home staff will receive some financial support if unable to work due to COVID-19.

"For many staff the prospect of working on the frontline in tackling COVID-19 was to risk financial hardship should they have to leave work due to infection, as well as dealing with the health consequences.

"Care Home staff need to be supported to carry out their job safely and effectively during the crisis.

"In addition to the financial package announced the minister needs to publish details of the review of care home regulations which have been with the department since December 2017.

“I am glad to hear, however, that the minister is looking at a 'Rapid Learning Initiative' for care homes. It is essential that as part of the learning we must look at how the care home sector was initially neglected in the pandemic planning.

"Care homes, the health service and wider society are still fighting the spread of Coronavirus. Everyone needs to continue to follow the public health messages and advice."