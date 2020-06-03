Begley welcomes funding for phase 1A of the A5 project

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed confirmation from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that funding has been allocated from the Executive budget for Phase 1A of the A5 project.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I welcome confirmation from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that £9.2m has been allocated from the Executive budget specifically for Phase 1A of the A5 project. This phase of the project is from Newbuildings to the north of Strabane.

“The Finance Minister has allocated the highest capital allocation to the Department of Infrastructure in the history of devolution in the North. This will assist in the progress of essential flagship projects like the A5 and A6.

“The increased financial resources for DFI has also provided reassurances to the community in West of the Bann following comments from Infrastructure Minister Mallon in which she indicated there was a shortfall in funding for executive flagship projects such as the A5.

“The delivery of the A5 project is central to redressing regional disparities and to encouraging economic growth West of the Bann.

“It is crucial that we proactively dismantle barriers to economic growth as we plan a just economic recovery from COVID-19.

“As well as the economic benefits that will come from improved connectivity with the rest of the island, the A5 road upgrade is necessary for safety.

"The must be no further delay in beginning the construction of this project.

“I have requested a meeting with Minister Mallon and will use this opportunity to reiterate the need for the department to prioritise the A5 as a matter of urgency.”