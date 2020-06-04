A1 safety improvements must be delivered – Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said safety improvements on the A1 road must continue to be a priority.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Delivery of safety improvements on the A1 road must be absolutely paramount.

“I’ve seen first-hand the dangers that the gaps in the central reservation can cause as cars try to cross the carriageway.

“These improvements are especially significant for those who have lost loved ones on the A1.

“We need to invest in our roads to make sure they are at a standard high enough to make us feel confident and safe when we use them.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask whether the progression of the A1 safety improvements will be a priority for her Department; and if funding will now be committed, following the conclusion of the public inquiry.”