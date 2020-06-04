Mullan calls on Education Minister to engage with schools on guidance

Sinn Féin MLA and Education Spokesperson Karen Mullan has called on Education Minister Peter Weir to urgently engage with schools on guidance on the reopening of schools.

Speaking the Foyle MLA said:

“The Education Minister must ensure that he continuously engages with schools and communicates plans for their safe reopening as an urgent priority.

“Schools cannot be left in the dark on this issue.

“The input and views of schools must also be central to the developing of any guidance.

“Sinn Féin has called for the establishment of an inclusive forum consisting of teachers, school leaders, parents, trade unions and public health experts in advance of any reopening of schools.

“News today that some schools have begun to write their own guidance in the absence of communication from the Department of Education is concerning.

“Minister Weir must urgently communicate with all schools to update them on any progress with guidance.

“This guidance must take account for international best practice and provide maximum protection for staff, pupils and parents.

“I will be raising this issue with the Education Minister as a matter of urgency."